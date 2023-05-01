Death – Obituary News : MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad news as Jock Zonfrillo, a judge on MasterChef Australia, has passed away at the age of 46.

Jock Zonfrillo, Celebrity Chef and MasterChef Australia Judge, Passes Away at 46 in Melbourne

The culinary world has lost one of its brightest stars as Jock Zonfrillo, a celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge, has passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne. The news has come as a major shock to his fans, followers, and the entire culinary industry. While the exact reason behind his sudden demise is still unknown, his family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a talented and passionate chef who had left an indelible mark on the world of food.

Jock Zonfrillo was born on August 25, 1976, in Glasgow, Scotland. He was a self-taught chef who had worked in some of the finest restaurants in the world, including The Fat Duck and Restaurant Marco Pierre White in London. He had also traveled extensively in search of culinary inspiration and had spent time in Australia, where he had fallen in love with the country’s indigenous ingredients and cooking techniques. He had opened his own restaurant, Orana, in Adelaide in 2013, which had quickly become one of the most celebrated restaurants in the country. In 2018, he had opened a second restaurant, Bistro Blackwood, in the same city.

Jock Zonfrillo had become a household name in Australia after joining the judging panel of MasterChef Australia in 2020. He had quickly won over the hearts of the viewers with his warm personality, his insightful critiques, and his deep knowledge of food. He had also used his platform to promote indigenous ingredients and to raise awareness about the challenges facing indigenous communities in Australia.

His sudden death has left his fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief. Many of them have taken to social media to express their condolences and to pay tribute to his legacy. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and no further details about his death have been released.

Jock Zonfrillo will be remembered as a passionate and talented chef who had dedicated his life to the pursuit of culinary excellence. His contribution to the world of food will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through his restaurants, his recipes, and his influence on the next generation of chefs.

Rest in peace, Jock Zonfrillo. You will be deeply missed.

