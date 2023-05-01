Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judge Jock Zonfrillo, known for his role in MasterChef Australia, has passed away at the age of 46.

Beloved MasterChef Australia Presenter Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away Suddenly

The MasterChef Australia family and fans around the world are mourning the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved chef, best-selling author, philanthropist, and judge on the popular cooking show. Zonfrillo passed away in Melbourne on Sunday, leaving behind a devastated family and countless fans who were touched by his charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion, and love for food and family.

A Life of Determination and Talent

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures. His love and passion for food led him to become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years of age. From that point onwards, there was no holding him back. By 17, he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his eponymous Restaurant Macro Pierre White.

Throughout his career, Zonfrillo worked with world-famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world. His talent saw him shine in the world’s most formidable kitchens, and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia. Zonfrillo’s Restaurant Orana was recognized with the coveted distinction of three hats in both 2019 and 2020, and he also received global accolades, accepting the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018.

A Beloved MasterChef Judge and Family Man

Zonfrillo was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist, and MasterChef judge. He took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and inspiring a nation of home cooks. He had presented MasterChef since 2019, and the new series was due to air on Australian television on Monday night with guest Jamie Oliver. However, in light of his sudden passing, the show will not be broadcast this week.

Network 10 and the program’s producers, Endemol Shine Australia, issued a joint statement expressing their shock and sadness at Zonfrillo’s passing. They confirmed that he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother, and son.

A Heartfelt Message from the Family

Zonfrillo’s family posted a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, expressing their devastation and shattered hearts. They implored everyone to keep this proud Scot in their hearts when they have their next whisky and to allow them to grieve privately as they find a way to navigate through this difficult time. They also expressed their desire to find space on the other side to celebrate their irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

Zonfrillo will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and his legacy as a talented chef, mentor, and family man will long be remembered.