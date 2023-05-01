Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Found Dead in Melbourne Hotel Before Season 15 Premiere

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

Renowned Scottish-Australian chef and restaurateur Jock Zonfrillo has passed away at the age of 46. His body was found in a Melbourne hotel after police were called for a welfare check. While the police have said that they are not treating his death as suspicious, the cause of death has not been revealed yet. Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children.

Zonfrillo shot to fame after becoming one of the hosts of the popular Channel 10 cookery show, MasterChef, in 2019. The show’s fifteenth season, which was set to premiere on Monday night, will not be broadcast due to Zonfrillo’s sudden and unexpected death.

Zonfrillo’s colleagues, including co-hosts Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, expressed their shock over his death. British chef Jamie Oliver, who was set to appear as a guest judge on the new season, also expressed his grief on Instagram, saying that he was in total shock.

Zonfrillo was one of Australia’s most renowned chefs, having overcome a heroin addiction during his teenage years before starting his career working for Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in the UK. He founded Adelaide’s acclaimed Restaurant Orana in 2013, which was rated as Australia’s top restaurant in 2018 by the Good Food Guide.

Zonfrillo has also been open about his battle with anxiety, saying that he never thought he would have it. He immigrated to Australia in 2000 and became the head chef at Sydney’s Restaurant 41 before founding Orana.

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. His family has requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

