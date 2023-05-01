Death – Obituary News : ‘MasterChef’ Judge Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, one of the judges of ‘MasterChef Australia’, passed away at the age of 46 just before the season premiere.

Celebrity chef and “MasterChef Australia” judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne, Australia on April 30, as confirmed by his family. Although no further details were provided, his family expressed their grief in an Instagram post, saying that they were too overwhelmed to put their emotions into words. Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, to an Italian father and Scottish mother, had four children with his wife Lauren Fried.

Zonfrillo’s impressive culinary career began when he was just 12 years old and knocked on kitchen doors in search of a job. At 15, he became one of the youngest individuals to complete an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel, and by 17, he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his London restaurant. Zonfrillo went on to work in kitchens across the globe before settling in Australia, where he opened two restaurants, Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana. The latter received numerous awards, including three hats in 2019 and 2020.

In addition to his successful culinary endeavors, Zonfrillo authored “Last Shot,” a memoir set to be published in 2022, in which he recounts his struggles with addiction, celebrity, and cut-throat ambition.

Zonfrillo’s sudden passing came as a shock to his colleagues and fans, including British chef Jamie Oliver, who was set to appear alongside Zonfrillo in the premiere of the new season of “MasterChef Australia.” The episode has been pulled from air, and Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia issued a joint statement expressing their deep shock and sadness at Zonfrillo’s passing.

Zonfrillo’s charismatic personality, wicked sense of humor, generosity, passion for food, and love for his family were celebrated by those who knew him, including fellow celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, who expressed their condolences to Zonfrillo’s family and friends in the wake of his passing.