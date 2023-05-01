Death – Obituary News : MasterChef judge’s death shocks industry; new AFL boss; Mark Latham sued?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Afternoon Update: The sudden demise of a MasterChef judge has sent shockwaves through the industry. In other news, the AFL has appointed a new boss. Additionally, there are rumors that Mark Latham may face legal action.

MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

The production company behind MasterChef Australia, Endemol Shine Australia, announced that Jock Zonfrillo, one of the show’s judges, passed away at the age of 46. Zonfrillo’s family confirmed the news, saying that they were “devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.” He is survived by his wife and four children. The news shocked the industry and left many in mourning.

Legal Action Threatened Against Mark Latham

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has threatened legal action against NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham unless he apologizes for homophobic comments directed towards him. Despite widespread condemnation, Latham has refused to apologize for a graphic tweet he posted on March 30 that Greenwich described as “defamatory and homophobic.”

Daughter of Former ATO Deputy Commissioner Jailed

Lauren Cranston, a “trusted participant” in one of Australia’s largest fraud conspiracies, was sentenced to eight years in prison. The conspiracy siphoned more than $105 million that should have been paid to the tax office.

Queensland Boy Charged Over Crash Deaths

A 13-year-old boy who allegedly stole a Mercedes from a Queensland home was charged with three counts of dangerous driving, causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of three people, including a nurse who was on her way home from work.

Adelaide Man’s Breakdancing Goes Viral

Ian Smith, a 57-year-old Adelaide man, went viral after performing an ambitious breakdancing “worm” move in front of singer Rita Ora. Ora put out a call to her 2.5 million TikTok followers to track the man down, saying “I need him at every show.” The man turned out to be a lobbyist, South Australia’s honorary UK consul, and the husband of former senator and Australian Democrats leader Natasha Stott Despoja.

University Workers Launch Industrial Action

University workers across the country launched industrial action and protests this week to push back against wage theft, casual employment, and underfunding. The action will come to a crescendo on Wednesday, with thousands of workers from Monash, Melbourne, and Deakin universities walking off campus and converging on Victoria’s Trades Hall.

New AFL Boss Picked from Within

Andrew Dillon, who joined the AFL in 2000 and rose to become Gillon McLachlan’s second-in-command, will replace McLachlan as the league’s next chief executive. Dillon rejected the idea of an AFL boys’ club, saying, “I don’t buy that one bit.”

Islamic State Chief Killed in Syria

Turkish forces killed Islamic State’s leader, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, in Syria, according to Turkey’s president.

Labor MP Calls for Raise in Jobseeker Payment

South-west Sydney MP Michael Freelander has called for the government to raise the rate of jobseeker, which is currently at $50 a day. Labor MPs have joined Freelander in calling for the raise, saying that people on the payment are “struggling to cope with even the most basics of life in a modern society.”