Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Star Jock Zonfrillo’s Cause of Death Revealed at Age 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Death: Natural Causes Suspected

Jock Zonfrillo, the renowned MasterChef star, was found dead in his hotel room in Melbourne on Monday, February 7th, 2022. The police who conducted a welfare check on the chef believed he had died of natural causes. The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner. No suspicious or unusual evidence was found in the hotel room, and no drug paraphernalia was discovered. Sources reveal that Zonfrillo had been battling bowel cancer for years, which he had kept secret from most friends and colleagues. However, it is not suggested that he died of cancer.

Zonfrillo had left his family behind in Italy, where they had recently emigrated, to return to Australia for the launch of the new season of MasterChef. His family has announced that they will support the show’s 15th season, which is set to premiere on Sunday. According to sources, the network and sponsors had been determined to respect the will of Zonfrillo’s grieving wife, Lauren.

Zonfrillo was a beloved figure in the culinary world. He had candidly spoken about his struggles with addiction, his rise to the top of the culinary world, and his relationship struggles in his 2021 memoir, Last Shot. In the book, he shared how he began working for celebrated British chef Marco Pierre White when he was homeless and addicted to heroin at 17. He kept his raging heroin addiction hidden from everyone while using cocaine, pills, LSD, and cannabis. He moved to Australia in 1996 at the age of 20 and gained work at Forty One in Sydney’s central business district.

Zonfrillo had a solid relationship with his wife and two children, who were the light of his life. He had recently moved to Italy with his family, but he had to return to Melbourne for promotional work for the new season of MasterChef, which was supposed to start airing on Monday evening. Zonfrillo was also in the early stages of planning a new restaurant and had started working on a cookbook before his untimely death.

Stuart Ayer, Zonfrillo’s neighbor and close friend, revealed that the celebrity chef sometimes opened up to him about his ‘demons’ over a glass of scotch. Ayer said that they struck up a close relationship with Zonfrillo’s family during the three years they were next-door neighbors. They kept each other company during Melbourne’s lengthy Covid lockdowns and would pop their heads over the fence to ask how the other was doing.

Zonfrillo’s death is a great loss to the culinary world and his family and friends. He was a renowned chef, mentor, and friend to many. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of chefs who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

News Source : By Charlotte Karp In Melbourne For Daily Mail Australia Max Aitchison

Source Link :Jock Zonfrillo’s cause of death revealed after MasterChef star died aged 46/