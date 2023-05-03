Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Star Jock Zonfrillo’s Death Not Deemed Suspicious

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“Original Title”

MasterChef Australia Star Jock Zonfrillo’s Death Not Being Treated as Suspicious: What It Means

The Statement Explained

When Victoria Police confirmed the death of MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, they issued a statement saying his death was ‘not being treated as suspicious’. This phrase is often used by police media officers when a famous person has died – but what exactly does it mean?

No Crime Involved

In the simplest terms, when a death is not thought to be suspicious, it means nobody else was involved. When police say a death is ‘not being treated as suspicious’, it implies they are sure, beyond reasonable doubt, that no crime could have occurred.

Zonfrillo’s Death

Zonfrillo, who was appointed a judge on MasterChef in late 2019, was found dead by police at the Melbourne hotel Zagame’s House at about 2am on Monday. A Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Police attended a Lygon Street address for a welfare check and located a man deceased about 2am on May 1. ‘The 46-year-old man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.’ A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Survivors

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: teenage daughters Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and six-year-old Alfie and two-year-old Isla, with Fried.

Family’s Statement

‘With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,’ his family said.

Zonfrillo’s Life

The hotel where he died is metres away from his former inner-city home in Carlton. He and his family had moved out of the four-bedroom townhouse to start a new life in Rome three weeks earlier. Their old home went back on the rental market in April for $3,000 a week. Before he died, Zonfrillo had come back to Australia to promote the fifteenth season of MasterChef, which was due to premiere at 7:30pm on Monday night but has since been postponed.

Support

For confidential support call the Lifeline 24-hour crisis support on 13 11 14.

News Source : Bounce Movies

Source Link :How Did MasterChef Star Jock Zonfrillo Die: Why Police Say Death Is Not Being Treated As Suspicious/