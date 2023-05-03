Death – Obituary News : MasterChef’s Jock Zonfrillo’s death not deemed suspicious

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigating Jock Zonfrillo’s Cause of Death

Police Confirm Death of MasterChef Australia Star

Victoria Police have confirmed the death of MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, who was found deceased at Hotel Zagamer House in Melbourne at around 2am on May 1. A police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that they attended the Lygon Street address for a welfare check and discovered the deceased 46-year-old man.

‘Not Being Treated as Suspicious’

Although Zonfrillo’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, police have stated that his death is ‘not being treated as suspicious’. This phrase is often used by police media officers when a famous person dies, but it can mean a variety of things. In simple terms, when a death is not considered suspicious, it means it was not caused by the involvement of another person. This could be due to an accident, natural causes or suicide.

What is a Suspicious Death?

A death is considered suspicious when its circumstances or cause are not medically or legally explained, or are insufficiently explained. In contrast, when police state that a death is ‘not being treated as suspicious’, they are sure that no crime has taken place beyond reasonable doubt.

Zonfrillo’s Family and Career

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife Lauren Fried and his four children, including grown daughters Ava and Sophia from his first two marriages, and six-year-old Alfie and two-year-old Isla with Fried. Before his death, Zonfrillo returned to Australia to promote the fifteenth season of MasterChef, which was due to premiere on May 3. However, it has been postponed since his passing. His family had moved to Rome three weeks prior to start a new life.

Support for Mental Health

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has been met with shock and sadness from fans, friends and colleagues. The circumstances of his passing reinforce the importance of prioritizing mental health and seeking support when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling, call Lifeline’s 24-hour crisis support on 13 11 14 for confidential help.

