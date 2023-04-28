Death – Obituary News : “Maxie Jones Death Curse in General Hospital: How Many Lost Lovers?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A video titled “Maxie Jones Death Curse: How Many Lovers Died on General Hospital?” explores the unfortunate fate of Maxie Jones’ past romantic partners on the popular soap opera.

Did you know that Maxie Jones from General Hospital has a death curse attached to her love life? In fact, there have been a shocking number of her past partners and lovers who have died by violence. Twitter user CanadianFuzzy suggested that Soap Dirt do an article on Maxie’s death curse, and it turns out that her number of dead lovers is almost double that of Michael Corinthos. In total, there are seven men that Maxie has been involved with who have died, three of whom were cops.

The first man to die was Jesse Beaudry, Maxie’s first boyfriend who was Lucky Spencer’s partner. He was played by Matt Marraccini, and they met when Maxie was in the hospital for heart issues. Jesse was on the run, hiding from the police, and had been accused of a crime falsely. He lost his police privileges, but eventually got his badge back and fell for Maxie. While working with Lucky, Jesse was shot in the head and died, making him the first of Maxie’s dead boyfriends.

Cooper Barrett was Maxie’s next love interest, and he was played by Jason Gerhardt. He was an Iraq war veteran who became a police cadet, and was Sonny Corinthos’s inside man. Maxie met Cooper when he was a hostage taker, and helped him cheat his way into the academy. He died of an apparent suicide after being accused of being the Text Message Killer, but it was later revealed that the real killer was Diego Alcazar. Logan Hayes was the next guy to come along, played by Josh Duhon. He was another Iraq war veteran who worked for Sonny, and was actually a friend of Cooper’s. Logan was hot for Maxie, even when she was with Cooper, and the two made a bet that if he could get Lulu Spencer into bed, then she would cheat on Cooper with him. Lulu found out and stabbed Logan to death to save Maxie.

Franco was a one-night stand for Maxie, but he did end up dying violently. The role was originated by Hollywood actor James Franco, who approached GH and asked if he could be on the soap. He created the role of Franco, an artist/serial killer, and had his real-life mom, Betsy Franco, playing Franco’s mom. Maxie regretted their one-night stand because she was in love with Spinelli, and Jason supposedly killed Franco. Later, they resurrected Franco and put Roger Howarth in the role, and he was shot and killed by Peter August, another one of Maxie’s lovers who wound up dead.

Levi Dunkleman, aka Peter Harrell Jr, played by Zachary Garred, was Maxie’s lover while she was off in Europe doing volunteer work. What Maxie didn’t know was that it wasn’t a casual meet cute, and Levi specifically hooked up with her for revenge on her parents Felicia Scorpio and Mac, and the Aztec Jewel story from the 80s. Levi died after being shot by Nathan West, and he deserved the death curse on GH.

Overall, it seems that loving Maxie comes with a death curse, and she should probably stay away from anyone who works at the PCPD.