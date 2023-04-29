Death – Obituary News : Mayengg03: The TikTok Star Behind the Viral Death Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mayengg03 is a popular TikTok celebrity known for her viral death video.

Who is Mayengg03, the TikToker Behind the Viral Decapitation Video?

Mayengg03, whose real name has been given as Mayengo Thomas, was first known as a TikTok artist, gaining a following by posting dance videos on her account. She is of mixed race, but no other details about her family and background have been confirmed.

However, Mayengg03 gained notoriety after she posted a graphic video of an individual being decapitated on her TikTok account. The video was later widely circulated by other users, but Mayengg03 was the first person to upload it on the platform.

The video sparked negative reactions from viewers who condemned it as brutal and graphic. It began with a short clip of a child dancing, which suddenly changed to a dark scene in what appears to be a restroom. In the subsequent video, an individual was lying on the floor with their hands tied behind their back. A man then proceeded to decapitate the individual with precision, while another man in the room spoke in Spanish.

The identities of the executioners in the video have been difficult to determine since their faces were not shown. Some viewers suggested that they were Mexican cartel members, but a Spanish speaker who translated the video noted that the executioners did not refer to any cartel in the video. They were identified as being from Guanajuato, a city in Central Mexico.

While some viewers suggested that the victim in the video was a young girl, this theory is only based on the fact that the short clip before the decapitation video showed a child dancing. However, the victim in the video was wearing different clothing than the child in the dancing video, and was referred to as a male by the executioners.

After the video was brought to TikTok’s attention, it was removed from the platform and Mayengg03’s account was blocked for bypassing TikTok’s security measures. Authorities are still trying to determine whether the video was real, and are working to identify the victim and the executioners.