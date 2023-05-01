Death – Obituary News : MBBS student attempts to sever nerves with disastrous results

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: MBBS Student Attempts to Capillary Refill Test, Discovers Shocking Truth

Introduction:

As medical students, we are taught to be attentive to the smallest details when it comes to patient care. One of the most basic yet essential tests is the capillary refill test, which involves pressing down on a patient’s fingernail or toe to see how quickly the blood returns to the area. Recently, a MBBS student attempted this test on himself and discovered a shocking truth about his own health.

The Incident:

The student had been feeling fatigued and dizzy for a few days, but had attributed it to the stress of studying for exams. However, while practicing the capillary refill test on himself, he noticed that it took longer than usual for the pink color to return to his nail bed. Concerned, he repeated the test on his toes and found that the same thing happened.

The student immediately consulted his professors and underwent a series of tests. It was discovered that he had anemia, a condition in which the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to the tissues. This explained his symptoms of fatigue and dizziness, as well as the delayed capillary refill test results.

Treatment and Recovery:

The student was prescribed iron supplements and advised to increase his intake of iron-rich foods such as spinach, lentils, and red meat. He also made changes to his study habits to reduce stress and improve his overall health. Within a few weeks, he began to feel better and his capillary refill test results returned to normal.

Conclusion:

This incident highlights the importance of paying attention to our own health as medical professionals. Even the most basic tests can reveal important information about our bodies. It also serves as a reminder that anemia is a common condition that can affect anyone, not just women or vegetarians as commonly believed. As medical students, we must prioritize our own health in order to provide the best care for our patients.

