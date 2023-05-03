Death – Obituary News : Mechanic Charged in Fatal Elevator Crush

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mechanic Faces Criminal Charges in Elevator Death of Apprentice

A tragic incident occurred on February 18, 2021, in a Bronx apartment building where 25-year-old Joseph Rosa was crushed by an elevator that fell six stories. The incident was caused by the negligence of a senior mechanic, Peter Milatz, who failed to follow essential safety protocols that could have prevented the disaster. Milatz has now been hit with criminal charges for his disregard of safety standards that led to the death of an innocent apprentice mechanic.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark expressed her concern for the safety of workers in such fields and said, “If safety measures had been followed, the victim would still be alive today.” The victim, Joseph Rosa, was working with Milatz at the time of the incident, replacing the steel roping that ran between the elevator and its counterweight.

Milatz, being the senior mechanic, directed Rosa to secure the counterweight and cut the cable with a small saw. However, two weeks earlier, Milatz had removed the system’s governor, which would have triggered the brakes during a freefall, to replace it. When the new piece did not fit, Milatz moved on instead of reinstalling the old governor. Additionally, Milatz allegedly did not “hang” the elevator, which would have suspended chains and locked its brake, halting the elevator’s descent.

Due to the absence of these safety measures, the elevator plunged six stories to the ground when Rosa cut the rope. Rosa was pinned under the elevator and did not survive. Milatz’s negligence caused this tragedy, and he has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

According to a study conducted by the Center for Construction Research and Training, about 31 people die, and 17,000 are seriously injured every year in accidents involving elevators and escalators. Half of those deaths are attributed to people working in or near the elevators. Therefore, it is essential to follow safety protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Milatz’s actions have caused immense pain and suffering to the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues. The incident has also brought attention to the importance of safety measures when working with elevators. The charges against Milatz are a reminder that negligence in any form, especially when it comes to the safety of others, will not be tolerated.

The incident serves as a reminder to all employers and employees working in similar fields to prioritize safety at all times. It is crucial to follow safety protocols, no matter how time-consuming or inconvenient they may seem. Negligence in the workplace can lead to devastating consequences, and it is essential to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening.

In conclusion, the elevator incident that led to the death of Joseph Rosa was a tragic reminder of the importance of safety protocols in the workplace. The charges against Peter Milatz are a warning to all those who may be tempted to ignore safety measures. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that could have been avoided, and it is vital to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :NY mechanic hit with criminal charges in apprentice’s elevator crush death/