Death – Obituary News : “Medical research icon Charles Scriver passes away”

Charles Scriver, a renowned figure in the field of medical research known as the “international rock star,” has passed away.

The Montreal Gazette recently published an article about the life and legacy of Dr. Charles Skriver. Skriver was a renowned physician, scientist, and activist who had “a sense of wonder at the wonder that is life”. The article details a defining moment in Skriver’s life when, at 30 years old, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident while driving to Quebec City with his family. After surviving the accident, Skriver felt as though he had been given another chance at life and dedicated himself to making the most of it. Skriver went on to become a distinguished physician scientist, pediatrician, and one of Canada’s best-known scientists. He specialized in biochemical genetics, a branch of medical genetics that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of inherited biochemical diseases. Skriver made significant contributions to his field and became a leading expert in identifying and treating rare genetic disorders. He also pioneered a newborn screening program in Quebec that remains a model throughout the world. Skriver was known for his collegial and inclusive work environment and believed in empowering people with knowledge of hereditary disorders. He received numerous honors throughout his career and remained loyal to the city of his birth and to McGill University, where he spent much of his career. Skriver passed away at the age of 92 and is remembered as a gifted scholar and teacher, a supportive mentor, and a Renaissance man.