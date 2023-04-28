Death – Obituary News : Medical Student Dies After Falling from Mango Tree: Identified as Dayanand Kale

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The 22-year-old medical student who tragically passed away after falling from a mango tree has been identified as Dayanand Kale.

Tragic Death of Dayanand Kale, a 22-Year-Old Medical Student

Dayanand Kale, a 22-year-old medical student, met a tragic end after falling from a mango tree at Poddar Ayurved Medical College in Worli, Mumbai. The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 26th, when Kale climbed the tree to pick mangoes.

Identification of the Victim

Dayanand Kale hailed from Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district, also known as Dharashiv, in the state. He was a third-year student at Poddar Ayurved Medical College in Worli, Mumbai.

The Incident

According to official reports, Kale suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital of the institution immediately after the accident. Sadly, he passed away during the early hours of Thursday, April 27th.

Allegations of Negligence

Some college students alleged that Kale’s death was caused by a lack of timely treatment, which they believe was due to negligence. The hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) was closed by a group of angry batchmates who demanded action against those responsible.

Police Investigation

An accidental death report has been registered by the Worli police, and an investigation is underway. A police official stated that they were conducting a thorough investigation into the student’s death.

Similar Incident

Last week, a 28-year-old patient fell from the seventh floor of Nair Hospital in Mumbai. However, the individual survived the fall.

Final Thoughts

The untimely demise of Dayanand Kale has left everyone in shock and grief. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. It is essential to prioritize safety measures and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.