Death – Obituary News : Melbourne Art Dealer and Gallerist William Mora Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Melbourne’s art community is mourning the loss of William Mora, a prominent member of the city’s art dealer and gallerist scene. His passing has left a void in the industry and he will be dearly missed.

William Mora, Melbourne Art Gallerist and Dealer, Passes Away at 69

William Mora, a prominent figure in Melbourne’s art scene and son of renowned artist Mirka Mora, has passed away at the age of 69 after a brave battle with lung cancer. Mora managed the William Mora Galleries in Richmond, which showcased his late mother’s well-regarded works as well as modern pieces from established and up-and-coming artists.

A Family Legacy in Art

Mirka Mora, William’s mother, was a French-born Australian artist whose unique style and colorful mosaics helped transform Melbourne into a thriving hub of contemporary art alongside artists like Sidney Nolan and Charles Blackman. William’s father, Georges, was a successful art trader, and William followed in his footsteps by managing the family’s Tolarno Galleries for a decade before founding his own gallery on Flinders Lane in 1985.

A Pioneer in Indigenous Art

William Mora was one of the first gallerists to organize solo exhibitions for Indigenous artists, rather than just group shows by communities of artists. He worked with notable members of the First Nations community, including Ginger Riley Munduwalawala and Queenie McKenzie, and represented the estate of Paddy Bedford.

A Fondly Remembered Legacy

William Mora’s wife, Anna Mortley, described him as caring, trustworthy, and witty, with a fantastic sense of humor. “He brought forward Indigenous art and he pushed it to be seen as good as contemporary art,” she said. “He leaves behind a significant legacy.” Max Delany, director of the Australia Centre for Contemporary Art, paid tribute to Mora on Instagram, saying “Our lives have been immeasurably enriched by your storied life, beautiful family, friendships, your love of art, and your epicurean, rascally ways.”

William Mora’s passing is a great loss to Melbourne’s art community and beyond, but his pioneering work in promoting Indigenous artists and his family’s legacy in the art world will continue to inspire for generations to come.