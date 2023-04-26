Death – Obituary News : “Memorable moments from Prakash Singh Badal’s political journey”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Some memorable photographs from Prakash Singh Badal’s political journey.

Prakash Singh Badal: A Profile

Early Life and Education

Prakash Singh Badal was born on December 8, 1927, in Abul Khurana village in the Punjab Province of British India. He completed his early education in his village before moving to Khalsa College, Amritsar, for further studies.

Political Career

Badal’s political career started in 1947 when he joined the Akali Dal, a Sikh political party. He was first elected as a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) in 1957. Since then, he was elected as an MLA 11 times from different constituencies — one time from Malout and five times each from Gidderbaha and Lambi.

Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab for five terms, from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, 2007 to 2012, and 2012 to 2017. He was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Punjab, with a combined tenure of 17 years.

In addition to his stints as Chief Minister, Badal also served as a Union Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation from 1977 to 1979.

Personal Life

Badal is married to Surinder Kaur, and the couple has one son, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also a politician.

Recent Political Defeat

In the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, Prakash Singh Badal lost from his home turf, Lambi constituency. He was defeated by the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Despite the setback, Badal remains a prominent figure in Punjab politics, and his legacy as a five-time Chief Minister of the state remains intact.