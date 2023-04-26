Death – Obituary News : Memorial and Funeral Plans for Harold Mullins’ Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harold Dean Mullins, a long-time resident of Knott County, Kentucky, passed away on April 23, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 72. He called Hazard, Kentucky his home and had dedicated his life to sports broadcasting for radio and television.

Harold was born on November 29th, 1950 in Amburgey, Kentucky to Bernice Mullins and Bertha Imogene Sizemore Mullins. He took his mother’s maiden name and used it throughout his life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose family was at the center of his life.

Family Left Behind

Carole Mullins was Harold’s beloved wife, and the couple had three children: Nathan Nicholas Mullins, Harold Mullins Jr., and Shae Cornett, who was married to Justin. Harold Jr. is married to Amanda, and the family was a source of pride and joy for Harold.

Celebrating Harold’s Life

A funeral service honoring the life of Harold Dean Mullins will be held at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Larry Sizemore and Mike Caudill will officiate the ceremony, which will be followed by the burial at Mountain Memory Gardens in Hindman, KY. The Knott County DAV Chapter 171 will oversee the military honors presented at the burial.

A visitation for Harold will be held at the residence of the deceased, open to the public from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hindman Funeral Services, located in Hindman, Kentucky, is in charge of making the necessary arrangements.

Remembering Harold Mullins

Harold’s contributions to the world of sports broadcasting and his dedication to his family and community will be sorely missed. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and all who knew and loved him.