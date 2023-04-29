Death – Obituary News : Memorial Service for Wayne Mooney, Beloved Departed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrating the Life of Wayne C. Mooney: Memorial Service Details

Introduction

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Wayne C. Mooney. We would like to take this opportunity to provide you with details about the memorial service that will be held in his honor later this week.

Memorial Service Details

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Canyon Lake Lodge, starting at 11 a.m. The purpose of this gathering is to celebrate the life of Wayne C. Mooney, who touched the lives of so many people during his time with us.

Minister's Address

During the memorial service, the minister who officiated at our father’s funeral will deliver a heartfelt message. All of our relatives and close friends are welcome to stay and listen to it. The address will take place after the toast presented to our father during the celebration brunch. It will be directed towards him and his memory, highlighting the positive impact he had on the lives of those around him.

Celebration Brunch

Before the minister’s address, there will be a celebration brunch, during which a toast will be presented to our father. This toast will be an opportunity for us to express our gratitude for the time we had with him and to share some of our favorite memories. The celebration brunch will also provide an opportunity for all attendees to share their own thoughts and memories of our father.

Obituary

In addition to the memorial service, a comprehensive obituary for Wayne C. Mooney will be published in the paper. This obituary will provide readers with a better understanding of who our father was and what he meant to those who knew him. It will be a fitting tribute to his life and legacy.

Conclusion

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who have reached out to us during this difficult time. Your support and kind words have meant the world to us. We hope to see you at the memorial service as we celebrate the life of Wayne C. Mooney, a man who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.