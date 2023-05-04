Death – Obituary News : Memorial Services for Mackenzie Schatz, St. Marys PA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mackenzie Schatz Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mackenzie N. Schatz, a beloved member of the St. Marys community. Mackenzie was just 28 years old when she died on Friday, April 28, 2023. Her family is currently making private funeral arrangements.

A Life that Touched Many

Mackenzie was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many people during her time on Earth. She was known for her infectious smile, her love of animals, and her commitment to supporting mental health initiatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to the Elk County Humane Society or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. These were causes that were close to Mackenzie’s heart, and the family hopes that her legacy will live on through the good work that these organizations continue to do.

A Message of Gratitude

The family of Mackenzie Schatz would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported them during this difficult time. They have been touched by the outpouring of love and support from the community, and they are grateful for every kind word, thought, and gesture that has been extended to them during their time of grief.

Although they may not have had the opportunity to thank each person individually, the family wants everyone to know that their contributions have been deeply appreciated. They believe that Mackenzie’s message of “checking on your happy friends” is more important now than ever before, and they encourage everyone to take the time to reach out to the people they love and let them know how much they mean to them.

Mackenzie Schatz Memorial Services

The funeral services for Mackenzie Schatz will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd, and all are welcome to attend. There will be a brief opportunity to express condolences with the family at the convent chapel between 3:00 and 3:45 PM. At 4:00 PM, there will be a liturgy at St. Mary’s Church.

Following the service, there will be a gathering at Maker’s Warehouse. The family would like to invite everyone to join them in celebrating Mackenzie’s life and sharing memories of the impact she had on those around her.

A Final Tribute

In honor of Mackenzie Schatz, the family asks that everyone strive to live with the same kindness, compassion, and commitment to others that she embodied during her too-short life. May her legacy serve as a reminder to us all that every day is a gift, and that we should cherish the time we have with the people we love.

Rest in peace, Mackenzie. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Mackenzie Schatz Obituary, St. Marys PA, Memorial Services for Mackenzie Schatz – obituary database/