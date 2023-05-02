Death – Obituary News : Meshach Cornish Killed in Fresno Truck Collision

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meshach Cornish Killed in Tragic Accident with Work Truck

Driver of Minivan Identified

The Fresno County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the driver involved in a fatal accident on Friday. Meshach Cornish, aged 36, was driving a minivan that collided with a work truck in Fresno County.

Collision Details

The accident occurred to the west of Highway 99. According to Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega, the collision took place at approximately 10:45 am. Cornish was driving north on Marks Avenue toward Ashlan Avenue when he crashed into the back of a large work truck that was parked on Marks.

Vega stated that at the time of the accident, Cornish was heading toward Ashlan Avenue and driving his vehicle up Marks Avenue in the direction of the northbound lanes. The right lane of Marks Boulevard was blocked by the truck, according to the police, but traffic cones were in place to direct drivers around it.

Medical Emergency

After the accident, Cornish was sent to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment due to an unanticipated medical emergency. Sadly, he passed away not long after his arrival at the hospital.

Final Words

The loss of Meshach Cornish is a tragedy that has impacted many. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We urge all drivers to take extra care on the roads and remain vigilant at all times.

