Death – Obituary News : Michael Abel Passes Away Unexpectedly in Riverton, IL

Remembering Michael Abel: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Michael Charles Abel was born to Myron and Lorene Abel in Monroe, Michigan. He attended Brother Rice for his high school education and went on to study at Ferris State University.

Professional Life

After completing his education, Mike moved to Texas to seek out new experiences. He began his professional life in the high-end furniture sales and management industry, where he excelled thanks to his dynamic personality, sharp wit, and unwavering optimism.

Mike’s proudest moment came in 1993 when his daughter, Angela, was born. He worked at Haverty’s Furniture for many years before returning to his hometown in Michigan to be closer to his family and work at VanDrie Furniture.

A Life Lived to the Fullest

Mike was a true warrior who faced life’s challenges with steadfast faith and unflinching tenacity. He loved his family deeply, and spending time outdoors brought him great joy. Whether he was working in the yard, fishing, or sailing, Mike approached life with a bright attitude and infectious grin that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and Friends

Mike was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. His brothers Daniel and David, as well as his nephew Jordan, preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents, Myron and Lorene Abel; sisters Elizabeth (Kyle) Ziegler, Cynthia (Stephen) Morley; brothers Matthew (Rochelle) Abel and Christopher (Vickie) Abel; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

In Loving Memory

On February 25, 2023, Michael Abel was called home to his heavenly resting place. His passing was unexpected, but his legacy will live on through the memories of those who loved him. Rest in peace, Mike.

