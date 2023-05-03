Death – Obituary News : Michael Palin’s Wife: Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Michael Palin’s Wife?

Helen Gibbins, Michael Palin’s wife, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 80. She had been suffering from chronic pain for several years, which was worsened by a diagnosis of kidney failure a few years ago. Helen had been in respite care for the past seven months before her passing.

Michael Palin’s Tribute to His Wife

Michael and Helen were partners for 57 years and had three children together, Thomas (54), William (52), and Rachel (48). Palin described Helen as the “bedrock” of his life and expressed his deep sadness at her passing. He announced her passing on his official website, stating that she passed away peacefully in her sleep after enduring chronic pain and kidney failure.

The Couple’s Life Together

The couple first met in the seaside town of Southwold, Suffolk, when they were both 16 years old and later settled in Gospel Oak, north-west London, where they raised their three children and four grandchildren. Palin fictionalized their first date in his television drama, East of Ipswich, which was based on his adolescent beach vacations.

Helen’s Illness

Helen suffered from chronic pain for several years before being diagnosed with kidney failure, which worsened her condition. Palin discussed his wife’s illness in an interview with the Telegraph after she entered respite care last year.

Michael Palin’s Net Worth

Michael Palin has a net worth of $25 million, earned through his work as a comedian, actor, and travel presenter. He was a member of the comedy group Monty Python and acted in several films, including the award-winning A Fish Called Wanda.

Helen Gibbins’ Life and Legacy

Despite being married to one of the most famous comedians in the world, Helen preferred to stay out of the public eye and live a private life. She passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a loving family and a legacy of support and companionship for her husband, Michael Palin.

