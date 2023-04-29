Death – Obituary News : Mike Budenholzer’s Brother’s Untimely Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, losing in five games to the Miami Heat. The Bucks, who were the best team in the regular season, were unable to make the correct adjustments, and many have pointed fingers at head coach Mike Budenholzer. Even star player Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that the correct adjustments were not made, and the basketball world has been critical of Budenholzer’s coaching in the series.

However, it was not a normal playoff series for Budenholzer, as he was dealing with an enormous personal tragedy during the series, which he kept to himself until the series ended. Budenholzer, who is the youngest of seven children in his family, lost one of his three brothers just before Game 4. The mental pressure on Budenholzer is understandable, and he did not disclose this tragedy during the series. In Game 5, the Bucks led the game with double digits but fell on the losing end in overtime. Despite the loss, Budenholzer did not give up on his team and was committed until the very end.

The Lakers’ head coach, Darvin Ham, revealed the tragic time Budenholzer was going through, as they have a special relationship developed during their years working together and coaching the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Ham revealed it while reacting to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heated exchange with a reporter, saying, “Coach Bud is going through a lot on a personal level. He just lost his brother, so, my apologies Bud if I wasn’t supposed to let anybody know. He and I’ve been texting. I love those guys.”

Budenholzer’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks is uncertain after the disappointing end to the season. He is under contract with the team through the 2024-25 season, but many want him gone as he failed to make the right adjustments. However, he holds a 69.3% regular season winning percentage, which is the best over the past five seasons. Still, with possible changes coming in the ownership, nothing can be said about Budenholzer’s future with the team. The organization is going to have a tough off-season deciding who to bring back, trade, payout, waive off, and even fire.