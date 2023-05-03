Death – Obituary News : Mike McFarland’s Death: Is the Master Roshi Voice Actor Gone?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: The Truth About Mike McFarland’s Health and Rumored Death

Introduction

Mike McFarland, a well-known American voice actor and ADR director, has been the subject of widespread rumors regarding his health and alleged death. As a result, fans are searching for information about him on the internet. In this post, we will provide all the facts on his health and address the rumors about his death.

Who is Mike McFarland?

Mike McFarland is a renowned figure in the anime industry for his outstanding variety of voice acting and ADR directing talents. He is best known for his work on Funimation’s English dubs of Japanese anime, including Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, where he provided the original English voice for both Master Roshi and Yajirobe. He has also lent his voice to other noteworthy anime characters, including Jean Havoc in Fullmetal Alchemist, Buggy the Clown in One Piece, and Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan.

In addition to his voice acting work, McFarland has established himself as a highly sought-after ADR director, having worked on a variety of Funimation titles, including Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Case Closed, Attack on Titan, and the Rebuild of Evangelion films. As an ADR director, he is in charge of ensuring that the speech in the English dub matches the lip movements of the actors on screen, as well as supervising the dub’s casting, voice directing, and overall production.

The Rumors About Mike McFarland’s Death

There have been rumors circulating on the internet about Mike McFarland’s death, which has caused concern among his fans. These rumors may have developed due to the actor’s prolonged absence from the public eye. However, there has been no official confirmation about his death, and we presume he is alive and well.

It’s important to note that celebrity death rumors are not uncommon, and they often turn out to be false. In this case, it’s possible that the rumors about Mike McFarland’s death may have been fueled by the recent death of someone else with the same name.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mike McFarland is a highly respected figure in the anime industry, known for his exceptional voice acting and ADR directing talents. While rumors about his death have been circulating on the internet, there has been no official confirmation, and we presume he is alive and well. As always, it’s important to take celebrity death rumors with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation before jumping to conclusions.

