Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, Cardinals Broadcaster, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Cardinals announcer Mike Shannon has died.

Beloved Cardinals Player and Broadcaster Mike Shannon Passes Away at 83

The baseball world mourns the loss of former Cardinals third baseman, outfielder, and broadcaster Mike Shannon who passed away on Saturday at the age of 83, according to a team announcement.

Remembering Mike Shannon

Mike Shannon was a fan favorite and a beloved member of the St. Louis Cardinals community. He played for the Cardinals for nine seasons, from 1962 until 1970, winning the World Series twice with the team in 1964 and 1967. Shannon’s unique connection with Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community.

Shannon’s Career Achievements

In 1967, Shannon finished 7th in NL MVP voting, joining Lou Brock, Curt Flood, and winner Bob Gibson among Cardinals who finished in the top 10 that season. During his career, Shannon hit both the final home run in the original Busch Stadium and the first home run by the Cardinals in the second Busch Stadium. Overall, Shannon slashed .255/.311/.387 for his career, good for a roughly league average 97 wRC+.

A 50-Year Career in Broadcast

After retiring as a player, Shannon joined the club’s broadcast booth in 1972, spending 50 years as the voice of the Cardinals on the radio until his retirement following the 2021 season. His contributions to the broadcasting world were immeasurable, and he was a beloved figure in the Cardinals’ community.

Shannon’s Achievements and Recognition

Shannon was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014, reflecting his impact on the Cardinals’ organization and the baseball world as a whole.

Condolences from MLB Trade Rumors

The passing of Mike Shannon is a significant loss to the baseball world, and we at MLB Trade Rumors extend our deepest condolences to Shannon’s family, friends, and the many fans mourning him today.