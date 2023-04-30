Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, Cardinals Legend, Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary broadcaster and Cardinals Hall of Famer Mike Shannon passed away at the age of 83.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan, Mike Shannon. The legendary broadcaster and former Cardinals player was a two-time World Series champion and an integral part of the Cardinals family for over five decades.

Early Years and Playing Career

Thomas Michael “Mike” Shannon was a multi-sport star at CBC High School in St. Louis. He remains the only athlete ever to be named the Missouri High School Player of the Year for both football and basketball in the same year. Shannon was recruited to play quarterback at the University of Missouri but left school behind in 1958 to sign a professional baseball contract with the Cardinals.

Shannon spent his entire big-league playing career with St. Louis from 1962 to 1970 and was a two-time champion as a member of the 1964 and 1967 Cardinals. Despite his playing career ending prematurely due to kidney disease, Shannon’s days as an important part of the Cardinals family were just getting started.

Legendary Broadcasting Career

Shannon joined Jack Buck in the Cardinals radio broadcast booth for the 1972 season. For those who weren’t around to see his playing days, the “Moon Man” became known to generations of Cardinals fans for his exuberant style on the air. His unique connection to Cardinals fans and teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community.

Shannon retired from the KMOX broadcast after 50 years of calling games as the voice of the Cardinals. He was a member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

Tributes Pour In

The St. Louis Cardinals organization and the baseball community as a whole mourn the loss of Mike Shannon. Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. shared his condolences with Shannon’s family, friends, and fans. Many former players and broadcasters, including Bob Uecker and Dan McLaughlin, have shared their memories of Shannon on social media.

Final Thoughts

Mike Shannon’s legacy will continue to live on in St. Louis and beyond. His passion for the game, his infectious personality, and his unwavering love for the Cardinals will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Moon Man.