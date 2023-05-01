Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, Cardinals Star and Broadcaster, Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Shannon, the former St Louis Cardinals star and renowned broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 83.

Two-time World Series champion and former St Louis Cardinals player, Mike Shannon, has passed away at the age of 83. Shannon played for the Cardinals for nine seasons between 1962 and 1970, winning the World Series in 1964 and 1967. He retired in 1970 due to kidney disease nephritis, but went on to have a broadcasting career spanning 50 years.

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr led the tributes to Shannon, highlighting his “unique connection” with the St Louis fans and his “unbridled passion” for the game. Shannon was an icon for generations of Cardinals fans, with his voice, stories, and love for the game becoming the soundtrack to Cardinals baseball.

Shannon hit the final home run at Sportsman’s Park and the first Cardinals home run at Busch Memorial Stadium in 1966. After retirement, he joined the Cardinals’ broadcast team in 1972 and became the team’s radio voice for 50 years. Shannon retired from broadcasting in 2021 at the end of the baseball season.

Shannon’s son, Tim Shannon, paid tribute to his father, saying that his life was “encapsulated by his devotion to his family, his friends, the Cardinals’ organization, and the St Louis community.” He added that his father “squeezed every drop” from life.

The St Louis Cardinals organization expressed their sadness at Shannon’s passing, calling him “our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations.” Shannon’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of Cardinals fans for years to come.