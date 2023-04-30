Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Shannon, a former baseball player and commentator, passed away. Details regarding the cause of his death, his net worth, age, career statistics, notable quotes, and other information have been widely reported. However, Fox should not be mentioned in the rewrite.

Mike Shannon, beloved radio broadcaster and two-time World Series champion for the St. Louis Cardinals, has passed away at the age of 83. Fans, teammates, and the baseball community at large are mourning the loss of a man whose passion for the game was second to none.

Shannon was born in St. Louis in 1939 and grew up playing baseball. He was a standout athlete in high school and went on to play college ball for the University of Missouri. In 1962, he was signed by the Cardinals as an outfielder and played for the team for nine seasons. In 1964 and 1967, he was a part of the Cardinals’ World Series championship teams.

After retiring from playing, Shannon began his career in broadcasting. He joined KMOX radio in St. Louis in 1972 and became the voice of the Cardinals on radio broadcasts in 1977. For over four decades, he provided play-by-play commentary and analysis that endeared him to Cardinals fans across the country.

Shannon’s style was characterized by his enthusiasm for the game and his deep knowledge of baseball history. He was known for his colorful commentary, his signature catchphrases, and his ability to make even the most mundane game exciting. He was also a fixture in the St. Louis community, volunteering his time for charity events and serving as a beloved ambassador for the Cardinals.

News of Shannon’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. released a statement saying, “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. He will be sorely missed.”

Many of Shannon’s former teammates and colleagues have also shared their memories of him on social media. Former Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson wrote, “Mike Shannon was a great teammate and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.” Longtime Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin tweeted, “I am heartbroken. Mike was a friend, a mentor, and a legend. He was one of a kind.”

Shannon’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. However, his impact on the world of baseball and the city of St. Louis will be felt for years to come. As former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa put it, “Mike Shannon was a St. Louis icon. His passion for the game and his community was unmatched. He will be deeply missed.”