Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, Emmy-Winning Cardinals Broadcaster, Passes at 83

Beloved St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. The cause of his death was complications related to long-haul Covid-19, according to his family.

Shannon had a long and storied career with the Cardinals, first as a player and then as a radio broadcaster. A St. Louis native, he joined the team in 1962 and played for nine seasons, helping the Cardinals win World Series titles in 1964 and 1967. After his playing career was cut short by kidney disease, Shannon joined the team’s radio broadcasts in 1972. He became well-known for his enthusiastic calls when the Cardinals hit a home run, famously shouting “Get Up, Baby!”

Shannon worked alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck on the Cardinals Radio Network for nearly three decades before becoming the lead voice upon Buck’s death in 2002. He retired after the 2021 season, capping off a remarkable 50-year career with the team.

In addition to his work with the Cardinals, Shannon also made appearances as a pre-game analyst for Fox Sports Midwest and worked with NBC’s Baseball Game of the Week. He was awarded “Sportscaster of the Year” for Missouri by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA) in 2002, 2003, and 2014, and earned his first Emmy Award for sports broadcasting in 1985.

Shannon was officially inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a beloved figure in the St. Louis community, known for his passion for the game, the Cardinals, and his hometown. Cardinals’ Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. expressed the team’s condolences, saying, “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community.”

Shannon is survived by his wife Lori, sons Michael Jr. and Dan, daughters Patricia, Peg, and Erin, 18 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy, who passed away in 2007.

In honor of Shannon’s remarkable career and impact on the St. Louis community, fans are encouraged to share their memories and condolences on social media using the hashtag #MikeShannon.