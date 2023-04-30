Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, ex-Cardinals player and announcer, passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Shannon, a St. Louis native and longtime Cardinals player and broadcaster, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, July 18th. The Cardinals organization confirmed his death in a statement released that day.

Shannon spent his entire nine-year MLB career playing for his hometown Cardinals. He was a versatile player, serving as both a third baseman and right fielder during his playing days. Shannon was part of two World Series championship teams in 1964 and 1967 before joining the Cardinals radio broadcasts in 1972, where he remained for 50 years.

As a broadcaster, Shannon was known for his unbridled passion for the game and the St. Louis community. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community,” said Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. in the team’s statement. “On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

Shannon first joined the Cardinals in 1962 and quickly became the regular right fielder during their championship 1964 season. In 1967, when the Cardinals acquired slugger Roger Maris, Shannon moved to third base as St. Louis won another World Series. Unfortunately, his playing career was cut short by kidney disease, but he remained with the team, first as an assistant director of promotions and then as a broadcaster.

During his broadcasting career, Shannon was named Missouri Sportscaster of the Year three times and was later inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He was beloved by Cardinals fans for his colorful commentary and his deep knowledge of the game.

Shannon’s passing is a great loss for the Cardinals organization and the St. Louis community as a whole. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Rest in peace, Mike Shannon.