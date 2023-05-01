Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon, World Series Champion, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Cardinals Broadcaster Mike Shannon Passes Away at 83

The baseball world is in mourning as two-time World Series winner and former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon passed away at the age of 83. Shannon had spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, beginning in 1972, and had a brief stint in the front office. He also had a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Fame member Stan Musial.

Shannon was a beloved figure in the Cardinals community, and Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement, “Mike’s unique relationship with Cardinals fans and teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community.”

Joe Buck, a longtime friend and former radio buddy of Shannon’s, said that Shannon was a major influence on his career. Buck said, “I learned broadcasting from my dad (Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck), but I learned baseball from Mike. He was a great and loyal person. I didn’t know anyone who was more fun. He had the best schedule and always had things to do.”

Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won another World Series. Buck said that Shannon had a keen eye for talent and instincts, but one of the few things he got wrong was thinking that Maris’ single-season home run record would stand. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees set the American League record of 62 home runs last year, breaking Maris’s mark of 61 since 1961.

Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful stories in the booth, is set to retire after the 2021 season. The family of Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray also has a long history with Shannon. Caray’s grandfather, Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray, called Shannon’s play when he was a player.

“He made people laugh wherever he went. He was one of the great characters in our sport and our industry in a business where frankly, a lot of people are not allowed to be themselves. Mike was the quintessential Mike and there will never be another like him,” Caray said at Dodger Stadium before a game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers.

Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The baseball community will miss him dearly, but his legacy will live on through his contributions to the game and his impact on those who knew him.