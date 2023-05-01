Death – Obituary News : Mike Shannon’s Death: Tributes for Cardinals Broadcaster

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Mike Shannon, a renowned Cardinals broadcaster and World Series champion at the age of 83, has prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Cardinals Broadcaster Mike Shannon Passes Away at Age 83 from Covid-19 Complications

We are devastated after hearing of the passing of Emmy-award-winning broadcaster Mike Shannon. This is to inform you that the longtime broadcaster for the Cardinals, Mike Shannon has passed away. He is no more. You may find it difficult to process the fact of Mike Shannon’s demise but that’s the bitter truth we have to accept. When did Mike Shannon die? Sources have claimed that the radio broadcaster Mike Shannon died on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Cause of Death

Sources have reported that Mike Shannon passed away from complications developed from long-haul Covid-19. His cause of death is linked to Covid-19 complications.

Career and Achievements

Mike Shannon was a native of St Louis, who entered the National League in 1962 when he played for the Cardinals. His broadcasting career spanned around 50 years. He was a member of the team’s radio broadcasts. People acknowledged his “Get Up, Baby!” calls when the Cardinals hit a home run. Moreover, he also assisted the Cardinals to lift the World Series title two times in 1964 and 1967.

Personal Life

Mike Shannon breathed his last at the age of 83. He had developed kidney issues a couple of years ago and his health kept on deteriorating.

Tributes

The St. Louis Cardinals expressed their condolences on Twitter, “He was our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Cardinals legend and St. Louis native son Mike Shannon.”

Social Grace Spirits also remembered Mike Shannon’s birthday celebration two years ago, “A fond memory with legendary Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon, we celebrated his birthday 2 years ago with the Lady Bird. A Social Grace strawberry cocktail. We were honored to be a part of his big day. We’re thinking of his family as they mourn his loss. He will be missed!”

Mike Shannon was a beloved figure in the world of sports broadcasting, and his passing is a great loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans. Rest in peace, Mike Shannon.