Death – Obituary News : Mike Tyson’s Death Hoax Debunked

Is Mike Tyson Dead or Alive? Debunking Death Rumors Surrounding the Legendary Boxer

Fans of legendary boxer Mike Tyson have been left distressed and perplexed after coming across various social media posts that are claiming the legendary professional boxer has passed away. There are numerous posts on social media that are claiming the same. This is why this news has been making an uproar and taking over the internet by storm. Netizens have been thrown into a frenzy to know if Mike Tyson is dead or alive. What happened to Mike Tyson? There are a lot of questions that need to be pondered.

There is no doubt that the health of the legendary boxer has declined too much over the course of the past few years and he looks too old. In addition, Mike Tyson does not look as fit as he was earlier. But that does not mean he has died at all. However, some posts are claiming that Mike Tyson has died. And those posts also have captivated the attention of the netizens. This is why thousands of people are perplexed is Mike Tyson dead or alive.

Before discussing this story further, we make it clear that Mike Tyson is not dead. He is still alive. We are here to debunk his death rumors. The posts on social media claiming legendary professional boxer Mike Tyson are totally bogus they have no base. Despite not having a base for the claims, Mike Tyson’s death rumors managed to mislead people on social media. We urge his fans not to believe the social media forwards and must follow the fact-checking process before spreading it further.

How do we justify our claims on Mike Tyson’s death rumors?

This question also needs to be pondered. We debunk the news of Mike Tyson’s death because there is no valuable source that claims the same. Due to the lack of information and no statement from his family and spokesperson, we concluded that Mike Tyson’s death rumors are fake. But what sparked the death rumors of the legendary boxer?

Concerns over Mike Tyson’s health

It cannot be denied that concerns for Mike Tyson’s health have been swirling for the past many months, thus his fans easily got perplexed and misled by his death rumors. Reported, the concerns for Mike Tyson’s health were sparked when he appeared in a wheelchair and said his death is coming really soon. Yes, you read it right, the legendary boxer Mike Tyson said his death is really soon, which left his fans and every boxing lover distressed. Meanwhile, his statement added fuel to his death rumors and made people fooled about it.

Mike Tyson’s Achievements

Mike Tyson is widely known for being a former professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005, for 20 years which is a long period. He is referred to as The Baddest Man on the Planet. He is also considered to be the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Nevertheless, Mike Tyson reigned from 1987 to 1990 as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. He won his first 19 fights by knockout. Claiming his first belt at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old, Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title. Mike Tyson was the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles simultaneously. Nevertheless, he is the only heavyweight to unify them in succession. Later, he became the lineal champion after knocking out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds of the first round. The biggest upset of his career came in 1990 when he was knocked out by underdog Buster Douglas.

Conclusion

As mentioned, Mike Tyson appeared in a wheelchair which sparked concerns for his health condition, the 56-year-old was wheeled through the Miami International Airport while he was carrying a walking stick with him and also posed for selfies with fans. He was dressed in all-white and apparently not in his best condition as he used a white towel to wipe his mouth. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.