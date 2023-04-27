Death – Obituary News : Millennials Confessing Habit After Jerry Springer’s Death on Twitter

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Jerry Springer has led to a trend on Twitter among millennials, as they all confess to a common habit.

Millennials Share Fond Memories of Jerry Springer’s Talk Show

Jerry Springer has announced the end of his long-running and controversial talk show. Many millennials have fond memories of the sensational show and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

Childhood Memories

As kids, many millennials looked forward to being sick or even pretended to be sick to stay at home and watch Springer’s talk show. Some even admitted to having gotten suspended from school for watching the show.

Nostalgic Moments

Many people shared their favorite moments from the show. Some remembered Springer’s cameo in the movie “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” while others recalled bizarre segments such as the one where a man married his horse.

Tributes from Fellow Hosts and Fans

Springer’s fellow talk show hosts and the wrestling community paid tribute to him on social media. Fans also shared their thoughts on how to honor the tabloid talk show host. One suggestion involved flying chairs, a nod to the infamous moments of violence that often occurred on the show.

Honoring Springer’s Legacy

One Twitter user believed that the best way to honor Springer’s life was to remember his sage closing words, “Take care of yourself and each other.”

In conclusion, Jerry Springer’s talk show may have been controversial, but it left a lasting impression on many millennials. As the show comes to an end, fans are taking a moment to reminisce on their favorite moments and honor Springer’s legacy.