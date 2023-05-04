Death – Obituary News : Minneapolis officer convicted in George Floyd’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Tou Thao has been found guilty for his role in the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The conviction marks the last case involving a former police officer being prosecuted directly for Floyd’s death while in police custody on a Minneapolis street. In his 177-page written ruling, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill called Thao’s actions “objectively unreasonable,” as the former officer stood by while Floyd was pinned by three fellow officers to the ground, struggling to breathe. Thao, who was 34 at the time, also prevented bystanders and concerned onlookers from getting close to Floyd, who endured officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Cahill convicted Thao in the judge-only trial of aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd’s death, with a pre-sentencing hearing scheduled for Aug. 7.

The evidence overwhelmingly proves that Tou Thao aided and abetted manslaughter in the second degree on May 25, 2020, the judge wrote. Thao knew his three fellow officers were on top of Floyd, restraining Floyd in the prone position with knees forcefully and unrelentingly pinning down his neck, his middle back, and his lower back. Thao knew that this prone restraint was extremely dangerous because it can cause asphyxia — the inability to breathe — the exact condition Floyd repeatedly told the officers he was suffering. Yet Thao made the conscious decision to aid that dangerous restraint: He actively encouraged the other three officers and assisted their crime by holding back concerned bystanders, declining to render medical aid to Floyd, not instructing any of the other three officers to render medical aid to Floyd, and not permitting any of the bystanders to render medical aid to Floyd, including the off-duty Minneapolis firefighter on the scene trained in CPR.

Thao is one of four ex-Minneapolis police officers to be convicted in the case. Chauvin was convicted of murder and given a 22-year sentence. Last month, a Minnesota jury rejected his bid for a new trial. Last July, Thao and his former colleague J. Alexander Keung were sentenced to three and a half years in prison on federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Keung also pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Former officer Thomas Lane was also convicted of federal civil rights violations and pleaded guilty to state-level aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter changes.

The murder of George Floyd sparked a wave of protests and demonstrations across the United States and around the world. The incident highlighted the issue of police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement. The conviction of Tou Thao is a step towards accountability for the actions of police officers and sends a message that such behavior will not be tolerated. The conviction also shows the importance of video evidence in holding law enforcement accountable and bringing justice to victims of police violence.

However, the conviction alone is not enough to address the systemic issue of police brutality and racism. It is important to continue to push for reforms in law enforcement and hold police departments accountable for their actions. The use of force by police officers must be scrutinized and reformed to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The movement for police reform must continue to bring about lasting change in law enforcement practices.

In conclusion, the conviction of Tou Thao for his role in the death of George Floyd is a step towards accountability for police officers involved in such incidents. However, it is important to continue to push for reforms in law enforcement and hold police departments accountable for their actions. The movement for police reform must continue to bring about lasting change in law enforcement practices. The death of George Floyd was a tragedy that highlighted the issue of police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement. It is important to work towards a future where all individuals are treated fairly and justly by law enforcement.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in George Floyd’s death – UPI.com/