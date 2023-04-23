Death – Obituary News : Minors Death in Bengal: Autopsy Finds Poisoning; Accused Arrested

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bengal witnesses violence after the death of a minor, but autopsy reports reveal that the victim died due to poisoning and not any significant injury. As a result, the accused have been held responsible for the incident.

Autopsy Report of Minor Tribal Girl in Bengal Reveals Poisoning as Cause of Death, Arrest Made

An autopsy report reveals that a 17-year-old tribal girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, died due to poisoning, and no major injury marks were found on her body according to police officials. A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case which prompted violent protests in the district’s Kaliaganj, with locals demanding the arrest of all culprits. The victim’s body was discovered in a canal in the Kaliaganj police station area and the accused has been identified as the prime suspect, known to the victim. Officials have filed a case of murder under IPC section 302 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

National Commission for Women Takes Cognizance of VideoFueled Protests

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a video purportedly of the rape victim’s body being dragged ruthlessly and inappropriately by police officers. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police in West Bengal to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and provide a detailed action report within three days. Officials have stated that if anything untoward is found in the video, departmental action will be taken. The video-fueled protests resulted in several shops and e-rickshaws being set on fire by protestors who demanded the arrest of those behind the incident. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to bring control to the situation, and a few protestors were detained.

BJP and TMC Trade Accusationsover “Vulture Politics”

The RSS-backed ABVP gheraoed the Kaliaganj police station, while the state BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, sat in a dharna outside the SP office in Raiganj, demanding justice for the victim’s family. Three people were injured in police action and admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Majumdar, along with the local BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri, requested a CBI investigation into the incident. The ruling TMC has accused the BJP of doing “vulture politics” over the issue. State Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Dr Shashi Panja, hit out at the BJP leadership, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for identifying the minor in his tweets. The minister has further stated that the post-mortem report would reveal whether the girl was raped and killed or died by suicide due to consuming poison. Sudip Das, State President of SC Morcha, will visit the area on Sunday to assess the situation.