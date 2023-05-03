Death – Obituary News : Mississippi’s Olympic Medalist Torie Bowie Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mississippi Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32

Icon Management Inc., Bowie’s management agency, announced the heartbreaking news that the Olympic gold medalist, Tori Bowie, has passed away at the age of 32. In a tweet, Icon Management Inc. stated that they have lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. They described Bowie as a champion and a beacon of light that shined so bright. However, the statement did not reveal the cause of Bowie’s death.

Bowie achieved great success in her athletic career, winning gold in the 4×100-meter relay, silver in the 100m, and bronze in the 200m for the U.S. at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, she went on to win the race at the World Championships in London a year later. USA Track and Field expressed their sadness at the news, stating that Bowie’s impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.

The news of Bowie’s passing has shocked the sporting world, with many people paying tribute to her on social media. Bowie was born and raised in Mississippi and started her athletic career at the age of nine. She was known for her speed and agility, which helped her to achieve great success in the sport.

Bowie’s death has left a void in the sporting world, and she will be missed by many. Her legacy will live on, and her achievements will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bowie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Tori Bowie.

