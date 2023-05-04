Death – Obituary News : MJ Impersonator Dies in Chokehold on NYC Subway, Disturbing Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Neely: A Tragic End to a Promising Life

Jordan Neely was a homeless man who had a passion for impersonating the late, great Michael Jackson. His talents had earned him a following on social media, but unfortunately, his life was cut short in a disturbing incident that took place on the New York City subway.

The Incident

The incident took place on a subway train in New York City on May 28, 2021. Jordan Neely had been shouting at other passengers on the train, which had caused some disturbance among the commuters. It was at this point that another passenger, a US Marine veteran, decided to take matters into his own hands.

Without warning, the Marine wrapped his arms around Jordan Neely’s neck and head and kept him in a chokehold until he became limp. The entire incident was caught on camera by a bystander, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

The Aftermath

Jordan Neely was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Marine was arrested and charged with manslaughter, and the incident was investigated by the New York City Police Department. The Marine claimed that he had acted in self-defense, but the video evidence showed otherwise.

The incident sparked outrage among the public, with many calling for justice for Jordan Neely. His death was seen as a tragic reminder of the violence and injustice that homeless people face every day, and it was a wake-up call for society to do more to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

The Legacy

Jordan Neely may have been a homeless man, but he had a talent and a passion that he shared with the world. His Michael Jackson impersonations had earned him a following on social media, and he had dreams of one day performing on a bigger stage.

Although his life was cut short, his legacy lives on through his art and the impact that he had on those who knew him. His death has also served as a reminder of the need for compassion and understanding towards the homeless community, and the importance of addressing the systemic issues that lead to homelessness in the first place.

The Call to Action

Jordan Neely’s death was a tragedy, but it can also be a catalyst for change. As a society, we must do more to address the root causes of homelessness and provide support and resources for those in need.

We must also work to change the narrative around the homeless community and challenge the stereotypes and stigma that often accompany it. Homelessness is not a choice, and it is not a reflection of a person’s worth or value.

Finally, we must demand justice for Jordan Neely and hold those responsible for his death accountable for their actions. His life may have been cut short, but his memory and legacy can inspire us to do better and make a positive impact in the world.

In Conclusion

Jordan Neely was a talented and passionate man who deserved better. His death was a tragedy, but it can also be a catalyst for change. As a society, we must do more to address the root causes of homelessness and provide support and resources for those in need. We must also work to change the narrative around the homeless community and demand justice for those who have been wronged.

Jordan Neely may be gone, but his legacy lives on through his art and the impact that he had on those who knew him. Let us honor his memory by working towards a better future for all.

News Source : Team Latestly

Source Link :Jordan Neely, Popular Michael Jackson Impersonator, Dies on NYC Subway After US Marine Veteran Placed Him in Chokehold, Death Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)/