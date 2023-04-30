Death – Obituary News : MLB Announcer’s Passing: A Legendary Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A renowned MLB announcer has died.

St. Louis Cardinals Legend, Mike Shannon, Passes Away at 83

The MLB and St. Louis Cardinals organization mourn the loss of former player and long-time radio announcer, Mike Shannon. Shannon passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, leaving behind a 59-year legacy with the Cardinals organization.

Born in St. Louis in 1939, Shannon spent most of his life in the city and was a part of the Cardinals’ World Series Championship teams in 1964 and 1967. As a player, he spent almost his whole life in one city, and his best season came in 1968, finishing seventh in NL MVP voting with a .266 batting average, 15 home runs, and 79 runs batted in.

Shannon was not only a homegrown player but also a beloved voice for Cardinals fans. He brought passion to every one of his calls and was a significant part of the game day experience for fans. Many fans who were not fortunate enough to see Shannon play got to hear him in the booth. His unique voice and calls will forever be remembered by Cardinals fans.

Shannon’s contribution to the Cardinals earned him a place in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, and his passing has left the organization and its fans heartbroken. “He was our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations,” the Cardinals organization tweeted.

Remembering Mike Shannon

Many Cardinals fans have fond memories of Shannon and listening to his calls. Fans took to social media to share their favorite memories and how Shannon impacted their love for baseball.

“Growing up, not all games were televised. I loved falling asleep to Mike and Jack Buck (especially those west coast games). They are a big reason I still love baseball play by play on AM radio,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan shared, “Legendary voice, my daughter would ask me ‘play Mike’ on the radio when she was only a couple of years old. Sad day.”

Shannon’s passing is a significant loss for the Cardinals organization and its fans. His legacy and contributions to the sport and the community will forever be remembered and cherished.