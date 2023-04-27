Death – Obituary News : MLB-NBA star Dick Groat dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dick Groat, a rare athlete who excelled in both MLB and NBA, has passed away at the age of 92. This news comes from the Times of India’s sports section.

Dick Groat, Former MLB and NBA Player, Passes Away at 92

Dick Groat, a two-time World Series champion and one of only 13 men to play in Major League Baseball and the NBA, died Thursday in Pittsburgh at the age of 92. The news was announced by the Pittsburgh Pirates, one of the two teams with which Groat won his rings. The Pirates also recently elected Groat to their Hall of Fame.

Baseball Career

Groat was an exceptional shortstop who won National League Most Valuable Player and NL batting champion honors with a .325 average in 1960. That same year, he helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the World Series. He also helped St. Louis capture the crown in 1964. Groat was known for his skillful play and his ability to turn double plays. Along with second baseman Bill Mazeroski, Groat led the NL in double plays in a record five seasons.

Basketball Career

Less than two months after completing his MLB rookie season for the Pirates in 1952, Groat made his NBA debut for the then-Fort Wayne Pistons, who had selected him third in the 1952 NBA Draft. Groat scored a career-high 25 points against the New York Knicks in his second game. But his NBA career came to an end in February 1953 when he enlisted in the US Army, leaving the Pistons at 24-24 after averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 assists a game.

When his military service was complete two years later, the Pirates insisted he not return to the NBA. Groat then focused solely on baseball.

Life After Retirement

After retiring from baseball in 1967, Groat spent 40 years as a broadcaster for the University of Pittsburgh basketball team. He was an active member of the Pirates alumni association and remained a beloved figure in the Pittsburgh community.

Groat was also the great-uncle of four-time major golf champion Brooks Koepka.

MLB and NBA Crossovers

Groat was one of only 13 men to play in both the NBA and MLB. Others include Utah Jazz chief executive of basketball operations Danny Ainge and noted US television and film actor Chuck Connors. The most recent was Mark Hendrickson, who played 10 seasons as an MLB pitcher from 2002-2011 after playing as a forward in 114 NBA games from 1996-2000.

The passing of Dick Groat is a loss for both the MLB and NBA communities. He will be remembered for his exceptional play on the field and court, as well as his contributions to the game as a broadcaster.