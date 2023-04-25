Death – Obituary News : Model and boyfriend killed in tragic car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A promising young model and her boyfriend suffered a tragic death in a car accident.

Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler’s Tragic Car Accident: A Look into their Lives

On a tragic Sunday afternoon, Veronica Greca, a 23-year-old young model from Winter Park, Florida, and her boyfriend, Chase Hebeler, lost their lives in a single-car crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County. The incident happened around 2:30 pm on June 27, 2021, and left their families, friends, and the modeling community in complete shock.

What happened to Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler?

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation report, the couple was in a BMW M5 moving in the center lane of the westbound Interstate 4. The driver suddenly attempted to move to the outside lane and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to exit the road and collide with a light pole before catching fire. The crash was fatal, and both the driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene.

Who was Veronica Greca?

Veronica Greca was a beautiful young woman, both inside and out, and had a promising future in the modeling industry. She had walked in numerous fashion shows for Pamela Roehm and had made a name for herself with her sweet personality and lively presence. Her sudden death had left her friends and family in complete disbelief, and many took to social media to pay their tributes.

“Tributes to Veronica & Hebeler”

The Pamela Roehm fashion brand’s official account shared a post expressing their sadness on the loss of Veronica and Chase. The post mentioned how Veronica was one of their favorite people and how they loved being around her.

ShawnSmith Photographix, a photography community member, also shared his condolences, calling Veronica a sweet young lady with a bright future ahead of her.

Many others poured in their tributes for Veronica, remembering her glowing personality, her laughter and life, and how much she meant to them.

In conclusion, the deaths of Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler were a tragic loss for their families, friends, and the modeling community. They will be dearly missed, and their memories will live on forever.