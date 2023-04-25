Death – Obituary News : Model and boyfriend killed in tragic car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A promising young model and her partner lost their lives in a heartbreaking car crash.

Tragedy Strikes: Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler Die in a Car Accident

Introduction

Veronica Greca, a 23-year-old model from Winter Park, Florida, and her boyfriend, Chase Hebeler, were involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on Interstate 4 in Osceola County, resulting in the tragic loss of both lives. In this article, we will discuss in detail what happened to Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler, the investigation results, and their impact on their loved ones.

The Accident

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:30 pm on Sunday, causing the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 around Mile Marker 64. The crash report suggests that the BMW M5, driven by Chase Hebeler, was moving in the center lane when he attempted to switch to the outside lane, leading to a loss of control.

The Tragic Outcome

The car carrying Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler exited the road before hitting a light pole and catching fire. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, as per the investigation by the State Troopers. The two young individuals lost their lives in a single-car crash, leaving behind a wave of sadness and grief for their friends and families.

Reopening of Lanes

The investigations led to the closure of the outer westbound lane of Interstate 4 and the exit ramp to US Highway 192. However, both were reopened to traffic around 8:10 pm that same day, after completion of the necessary procedures.

The Victims

Veronica Greca was a promising young model who had participated in several Pamela Roehm fashion shows. Her untimely passing has left the industry in shock and disbelief. Chase Hebeler was from Dunedin, Florida, and was driving the car at the time of the accident. Both Veronica and Chase’s families and friends are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

Conclusion

The deaths of Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler are a sobering reminder of the fragility of human life. The loss of such promising individuals is always a tragedy, and their loved ones will undoubtedly feel the pain and emptiness for years to come. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Veronica Greca and Chase Hebeler.