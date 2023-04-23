Death – Obituary News : Mohit Agarwal’s Passing: Online Tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Mohit Agarwal? A tribute has been poured out for him as the announcement of his death circulates on the internet.

Title: Mohit Agarwal, CEO of MEPL Classes, Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Mohit Agarwal, a visionary businessman and educationist, who changed the face of competitive examination preparation in India, has passed away due to a heart attack. In this article, we will discuss the life of Mohit Agarwal and the false rumors surrounding his death.

Mohit Agarwal was born and brought up in a family of teachers in a small town in Rajasthan. He developed a keen interest in learning from a young age and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in mathematics from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. Mohit later founded MEPL Classes, a top coaching center, where thousands of students have passed competitive exams like the IIT-JEE, NEET, and CAT.

Several false rumors regarding Mohit Agarwal’s death have been circulating on social media platforms and online news websites. Claims such as ‘he passed away from COVID-19’, ‘he committed suicide due to financial troubles’, ‘an automobile collision was the cause of his passing away’, ‘he was put to death’ and so much more have been doing the rounds. However, these claims are entirely untrue.

Sadly, we must report that Mohit Agarwal passed away due to a heart attack in Pune city. His sudden death news has left many in shock and disbelief. His passing away has flooded across all social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where people were seen paying tribute to him. While there is no official evidence regarding the death by the family, it’s clear from the tweets that the public is mourning his loss.

Mohit Agarwal’s death is a significant loss to the education sector in India. However, his legacy lives on through his contributions to the preparation and success of thousands of students. He will be remembered as a visionary businessman and educationist who dedicated his life to changing the face of competitive examination preparation in India. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.