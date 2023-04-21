Death – Obituary News : Moonbin’s Death: Suicide Note Found

It remains unclear how Moonbin died. However, a suicide note was reportedly found with him. This news was reported by Newsone.

K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies: Suspected Suicide

On Wednesday evening, K-Pop star Moonbin, real name Moon Bin, died at the age of 28. Moonbin was a member of the popular boyband ‘ASTRO’ and was also part of ‘Moonbin & Sanha,’ a sub-unit of the group.

Moonbin’s record label, Fantagio Entertainment, confirmed the heartbreaking news hours later, with police later announcing that the possible cause of his death was suicide. An autopsy is still underway to determine the specific cause of death.

Following the announcement, fans and colleagues of the singer expressed their grief and condolences on social media platforms. His agency, Fantagio, also released a statement, which read: “He became a star in the sky. While we cannot compare our grief to that of the family grieving for the loss of a beloved son and brother, the members of ASTRO, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the passing with great sadness and shock.”

Moon Sua, the sister of the deceased star, also took to social media to express her deep pain and disbelief. She shared a photo of her and Moonbin as children on Instagram, captioning it with, “This is so hard to believe, why did this happen, I can’t believe it. I’m crying. Moonbin, rest in peace. I will always love you.”

Moonbin’s sudden and tragic death has shocked the K-Pop community, with many expressing their sadness and offering condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know has been affected by suicide, you can reach out to national mental health organizations for support and resources.

The Cause of Moonbin's Death

According to police, the possible cause of Moonbin’s death was suicide. The specific cause of death is still under investigation with an autopsy underway.

Fantagio Confirms Moonbin's Death

Meanwhile, Moonbin’s agency, Fantagio, confirmed his death in a statement sent to media outlets on April 20. In the statement, Fantagio expressed its deep sadness and shock at the singer’s passing.

Moonbin's Sister Speaks Out

Moon Sua, Moonbin’s sister, took to social media to express her grief and deep pain in the wake of her brother’s unexpected death. She shared a photo of her and Moonbin as children, alongside a heartfelt message.