Over 30% of Amputations in Special Operation Zone Due to Incorrect Tourniquet Application, Says Medic Katulin

According to the head of the training center for tactical medicine (UCTM) of the Kalashnikov concern, Artem Katulin, over half of the deaths in the special operation zone are not from life-threatening wounds, and many amputations are from incorrect application of the tourniquet. This information was reported by RIA News.

The UCTM specialists and trained instructors work in the NWO zone to analyze the experience gained there. Katulin explained that “More than 30% of amputations were due to incorrect tourniquet application, more than 50% of all deaths were not from life-threatening injuries.”

Katulin further stated that the level of training in the field of first aid, as well as the inability to quickly deliver the wounded to the hospital, are the primary issues in the medical care sector. He also added that these problems are being solved, and positive changes in these issues are already visible.

The lack of medical care facilities and expertise in the special operation zone made it a challenging environment for the soldiers. This situation led to the utilization of tourniquets to save the lives of the wounded personnel. However, the incorrect application of these tourniquets often results in amputations. This is a significant issue that requires critical attention to prevent further casualties.

In a recent incident, a young man came home from the special operation zone with an inguinal hernia, and doctors discovered a fragment of a mortar shell in his thigh as well. Fortunately, doctors successfully performed two operations at once, and the metal was removed through an incision that was only one centimeter in diameter.

