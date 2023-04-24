Death – Obituary News : Mother of late Sandhurst cadet praises daughter’s achievements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The mother of a mesmerizing army cadet discovered deceased at Sandhurst celebrates her daughter.

Female Army Cadet Found Dead at Sandhurst Military Academy

An inquest at the Berkshire Coroners Court in Reading has begun for Olivia Perks, a 21-year-old female army cadet who was found dead in her room at the prestigious Sandhurst military academy in February 2019.

Descriptions of Perks

Perks’ family members have given pen portraits of her, describing her as a determined and vivacious individual with a wicked sense of humour. Her mother, Louise Townsend, said that her daughter displayed fearless determination to join the army as a teenager and was an integral member of her platoon at Sandhurst.

Perks had scored top marks in a course that she undertook prior to joining the academy and was the youngest officer cadet in her intake. She had a natural ability to relate to individuals, treating everyone equally regardless of age or gender.

Her father, Ian Perks, recounted how his daughter had certificates praising her determination in school and was always full of energy and enthusiasm.

Cause of Death

The provisional cause of Perks’ death was recorded as “asphyxia due to hanging.”

Inquest Continues

The inquest into Perks’ death is still ongoing.

Samaritans Contact Information

The Samaritans can be reached 24/7 at 116 123. Alternatively, they can be emailed at jo@samaritans.org or reached through their website, www.samaritans.org.