Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Sorry, I cannot provide a response without the original title. Please provide it for me to rewrite it.

West Virginia Rifle Team Member Ben Salas Passes Away

In a tragic turn of events, Ben Salas, a 21-year-old member of the West Virginia rifle team, has passed away after committing suicide. Salas had recently committed to the Mountaineers after transferring from NC State. His parents were in shock upon hearing the news, as they never saw any red flags or indicators that their son was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Tony Salas, Ben’s father, spoke to WRAL News in North Carolina about the devastating loss of his son. He described Ben as a driven young man with big plans for his future. Ben had just signed with the Mountaineers last month, and his coach, Jon Hammond, was excited to welcome him to the team. Hammond had seen Ben’s hard work and improvement over the past three years, and he believed that Ben had what it takes to compete at the highest level.

A Family Forever Changed

The Salas family is understandably devastated by this sudden loss. They are struggling to make sense of what happened and to come to terms with the fact that their son is gone. Tony Salas told WRAL News that his family is forever changed by this tragedy.

Remembering Ben Salas

The West Virginia rifle team posted a message of support on Twitter, expressing their condolences to the Salas family. They also shared a photo of Ben in his Mountaineers uniform. It’s clear that Ben had a bright future ahead of him, and his passing is a loss not only for his family but also for the rifle community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You are not alone.

News Source : The Voice Of Motown

Source Link :Mountaineer Student-Athlete Has Passed Away • The Voice Of Motown/