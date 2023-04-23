Death – Obituary News : “Mourning the Loss of Ruthlene Freeman at New Townsend Temple Ministries”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The New Townsend Temple Ministries is grieving the loss of Ruthlene Freeman, as she passes away. Her death is a great loss to the community. May she rest in peace.

Ruthlene Freeman: A Life Worth Celebrating

The New Townsend Temple Ministries Mourns her Death

The congregation at the New Townsend Temple Ministries is heartbroken to announce the passing of Pastor Ruthlene Freeman. She touched countless lives with her kind words, unwavering faith, and compassionate spirit. We are honored to have had the privilege of knowing and being led by such an inspirational woman.

Celebrating the Life of a Remarkable Leader

Under Pastor Freeman’s leadership, the New Townsend Temple Ministries grew in both faith and number. Her unwavering dedication to God and her tireless efforts to serve her flock made her a beloved figure in our church and in our community. She was a shining example of Christ’s love and taught us all to be better followers of his teachings.

A Message of Hope

We mourn the loss of our dear Pastor Freeman, but we know that she is now in the loving arms of our Lord. Even in our sorrow, we are comforted by this knowledge and by the countless memories she has left us with. We are not without hope, for we know that her legacy will live on in us and in the many lives she touched throughout her life.

Remembering the Family

We ask that you join us in remembering Pastor Freeman’s family, including her husband and children, as they navigate this difficult time. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. We also ask that you join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman who brought so much joy and love into this world.

A Legacy of Love

Pastor Freeman may no longer be with us in body, but her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to be better Christians and to spread love and kindness wherever we go.

In Loving Memory

We will never forget the impact that Pastor Ruthlene Freeman had on our lives and on our community. In her honor, we will continue to spread love and hope just as she did during her time on this earth. Rest in peace, Pastor Freeman.