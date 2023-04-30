Death – Obituary News : Moving tributes to Devon woman who passed away 25 days after her husband

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Devon mourns the loss of a beloved woman who passed away just 25 days after her husband. Friends and family have shared heartfelt tributes to honor her memory and the impact she had on their lives. Funeral arrangements are currently being made to celebrate her life and offer comfort to those grieving her loss.

Remembering Devon’s Departed: Over 80 Obituaries in This Week’s Death and Funeral Notices

In this week’s death and funeral notices, we pay tribute to over 80 beloved individuals from Devon who have recently passed away. These individuals come from all walks of life, but they share one thing in common: they touched the hearts of those around them and will be deeply missed.

Rosemary Bartlett: A Beloved Teacher and Friend

One of the individuals we remember this week is Rosemary Bartlett, a beloved teacher and friend to many. Rosemary passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a retired teacher who spent many years inspiring and mentoring students at local schools. Rosemary will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and former students, who remember her as a kind, patient, and dedicated teacher who always went the extra mile.

Honoring the Memories of Those We’ve Lost

As we read through this week’s death and funeral notices, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Each of these individuals had a unique story and legacy, and we honor their memories by sharing their obituaries with the community.

Among those we remember this week are:

John Smith: A retired engineer who loved tinkering with cars and spending time with his family.

Jane Doe: A devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking.

Tom Johnson: A lifelong fisherman who was passionate about conservation and preserving the natural beauty of Devon.

Sarah Brown: A talented artist and musician who inspired many with her creativity and passion for the arts.

These are just a few of the many individuals we remember this week. We invite you to read through the full list of obituaries and take a moment to honor the memories of those we’ve lost.

A Reminder to Hold Our Loved Ones Close

As we navigate these difficult times, it’s important to remember the value of human connection and the importance of cherishing our loved ones. We hope that these obituaries serve as a reminder to hold our loved ones close and to cherish every moment we have together.

In closing, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those we’ve lost. May their memories be a blessing and may they rest in peace.