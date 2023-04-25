Death – Obituary News : MPL Manager Chad Dela Pena’s Unexpected Demise Mourned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Cause of Death of Chad Dela Pena: MPL Grieves the Unexpected Loss of Its Manager Chad Dela Pena.

The mobile game industry is mourning the sudden deaths of two prominent figures in the Philippines Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) community. Chad Dela Pena, former boot camp manager of Nexplay Evos, and Ivan Emmanuel “Coach Navi” Gacho, coach of RSG Ignite and former player, passed away on April 23 and 24, respectively. The MLBB Pro League Philippines and the entire MPL community expressed their deepest sympathies to the families and friends they left behind.

Chad Dela Pena was born in 1995 and was only 27 years old at the time of his death. He was described by SPIN ph as someone who did more than manage the upkeep of the house as boot camp manager. He also helped marshal and motivate the players under his care, acting as an older brother figure to many. The official Facebook page of MPL Philippines asked in a post on Facebook to mourn together the loss of two MLBB personalities. The post reads:

“Both led remarkable lives and inspired players to reach their dreams. Please join us in offering our community’s thoughts and deepest sympathies to Chad and Navi’s families and friends that they left behind. May you rest in peace, Chad and Navi.”

Coach Navi Gacho was 24 years old when he passed away on April 24, a day after Chad’s death. RSG Philippines paid tribute to him on its Facebook page and expressed their gratitude for the wonderful memories he left with them. The post reads:

“You have brought a light that shone brightly in our lives and hearts. We will be forever grateful for all the time spent together, and thank you for the wonderful memories you left with us. Sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of Coach Navi. The world has lost a truly special soul. Rest easy, our friend.”

The sudden and tragic death of Chad and Coach Navi has left a void in the Philippine MLBB community. The outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow players is a testament to the impact they have made on the lives of those around them.

In conclusion, the untimely deaths of Chad Dela Pena and Coach Navi Gacho have left the Philippine MLBB community reeling. They will always be remembered for their remarkable lives and the inspiration they brought to players who looked up to them. Rest in peace, Chad and Navi.